AKTU odd semester exam dates 2022-23 released, registration date extended Till Dec 25

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced that the odd semester exam 2022-23 dates.  AKTU odd semester exam will be held from January 4 to 25, 2023. Along with the AKTU odd semester exam dates, the university has asked students to send email for change in exam centres.

Students who plan to take the regular and carry-over exams for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses can fill out the exam form by logging in to ERP at erp.aktu.ac.in. The online form must be submitted by December 25. Starting on December 20, 2022, you can use the ERP portal to pay your AKTU odd semester fees.

Previously, candidates had until December 20 to submit their odd-semester exam forms, and the fee was due starting on December 15, 2022.

AKTU Odd Semester Exam 2022: How to fill the exam form

  • Visit the AKTU ERP portal- erp.aktu.ac.in.
  • Then log in using the necessary credentials- user ID and password.
  • Fill out the AKTU odd semester exam form, pay the exam fee and click on the submit button.
  • At last download the exam form confirmation page for future reference.

AKTU odd semester January phase 1 exam will be held for MBA, MTech, MPharma, MURP; 3rd and 5th-semester exams for MCA, BVoc; BTech BPharma 5th and 7th semester; HMCT, BFA, BFAD, MTech (INT) 3rd, 5th and 7th semester; and BArch, MBA(INT), MCA-DD, MCA (INT) and MAM 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th-semester exams, the university informed earlier.

