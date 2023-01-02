Search icon
AKTU odd semester exam 2023: Revised, final exam centre list OUT at erp.aktu.ac.in

AKTU odd semester exam 2023 revised and final examination centre list has been released at erp.aktu.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

AKTU odd semester 2023 final list of exam centres out | Photo: PTI

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) odd semester exams 2023 revised and the final examination centre list has been released. Candidates who applied to appear for the AKTU Odd Semester 2023 can now check the list of exam centres from the official website-- erp.aktu.ac.in.

The phase 1 of AKTU odd semester 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 4 to January 25. The exam will be held for regular and carry-over students except those in the first semester and third semester of the second year of BTech, BPharm, MCA, and MBA programmes.

AKTU twitted on its official handle, “In relation to the determination of revised and (final) final examination centers of the first phase examinations of regular and carry over subjects of odd semesters (undergraduate and postgraduate) of the academic session 2022-23”.

A tentative list of exam centres was released by the university and students were asked to reach out to the authorities if changes are needed by December 25.  Based on the student requests, the final exam centres list has been released. AKTU released the branch-wise, date, and subject-wise schedule for the odd semester exams on December 28, 2022.

