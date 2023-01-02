AKTU odd semester exam 2023: Revised, final exam centre list OUT at erp.aktu.ac.in

AKTU odd semester 2023 final list of exam centres out | Photo: PTI

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) odd semester exams 2023 revised and the final examination centre list has been released. Candidates who applied to appear for the AKTU Odd Semester 2023 can now check the list of exam centres from the official website-- erp.aktu.ac.in.

The phase 1 of AKTU odd semester 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 4 to January 25. The exam will be held for regular and carry-over students except those in the first semester and third semester of the second year of BTech, BPharm, MCA, and MBA programmes.

AKTU twitted on its official handle, “In relation to the determination of revised and (final) final examination centers of the first phase examinations of regular and carry over subjects of odd semesters (undergraduate and postgraduate) of the academic session 2022-23”.

Read: Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process

A tentative list of exam centres was released by the university and students were asked to reach out to the authorities if changes are needed by December 25. Based on the student requests, the final exam centres list has been released. AKTU released the branch-wise, date, and subject-wise schedule for the odd semester exams on December 28, 2022.