Air India Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 250 posts at aiasl.in - Know how to apply, last date

AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL) (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIATSL) is inviting applications for Handyman, Senior Customer Agent and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, aiasl.in. The last date to apply is March 21, 2022.

AIASL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Dy. Terminal Manager: 1 post

Duty Officer (Ramp): 2 posts

Officer – Admin: 1 post

Officer – Finance: 1 post

Jr. Executive – Tech: 2 posts

Jr. Executive – Pax: 8 posts

Senior Customer Agent/ Customer Agent/ Junior Customer Agent: 39 posts

Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver: 24 posts

Handyman: 177 posts

How to Apply: Applicants meeting with the eligibility criteria mentioned in this advertisement, as of February 1, 2022, are required to forward their applications as per the attached application format along with its attachments, latest by March 21, 2022, by E-mail to hrhq.aiasl@airindia.in, mentioning the subject as “Post Applied for ____________, for Goa International Airport, Western Region, AIASL”.

The last date to submit the application: March 21, 2022

AIASL Recruitment 2022: Notification: aiasl.in/