Air Force, Army aspirants protest against delay in recruitment, #JusticeForDefenceStudents trends

Students who aspire to get into defence jobs have been urging for Bharat Bandh on May 8. They are agitated over the alleged delay in the announcement of Air Force results and the conduct of Army recruitment rallies and the CEE exam.

Aspirants have now taken to Twitter to raise their demands in protest. Following this, #JusticeForDefenceStudents is trending on the social platform.

Expressing his concern over the delayed recruitment, Twitter user Tejas Yadav said, “Our Demands 1.Conduct Army CEE (Delayed since 1½ year) 2. Release enrollment List and Result of Airforce candidates. (Delayed for 10 months) 4. New Recruitment rallies for Army.”

Another one said, “We r depressed, concerned and disheartened by the govt's behaviour towards defence aspirants!”

From sharing memes to writing raging posts, aspirants have filled Twitter with anger against the government.

Let us tell you that the Air Force X Trade exam took place a couple of years ago. At that time, the authorities had conducted the physical and medical tests but Merit List wasn’t released.

The Air Force authorities had then conducted a written test in 2021, but no other exam has been conducted since then.

Another Twitter user tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The wait for the Air Force merit list is only getting longer. I even left my India Navy Artificer Apprentice job for the X Trade. Now, I am really worried about my future.”

Aspirants claim that it has already been an year since the physical and the medical tests were done, and it has been a lot of time since the aspirants waited for the written exam.

Students are agitated because the authorities haven’t even conducted recruitment rallies in the last couple of years.

They further complained that the Indian Navy has not been conducting the SSR and AA exams twice a year and students get only one chance per year to give the exam.