AIMA MAT CBT 2022 admit card released at mat.aima.in: How to download, important documents, other details here

AIMA MAT CBT 2022 admit card has been released on the official website-- mat.aima.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

AIMA MAT CBT 2022 | Photo: PTI

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT computer-based test (CBT) admit card at the official website-- mat.aima.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can now download the admit card from the official website using their email id, date of birth, and password. The AIMA MAT CBT 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on September 18.

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in
  • On the homepage, click on the click on the admit card link
  • Key in your log in credentials
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take print out for future reference. 

AIA MAT CBT 2022: Important documents 

Candidates must note, it is mandatory for every candidate to carry their AIMA MAT CBT admit card 2022 to the examination hall. Candidates will also have to carry a valid photo ID card. To appear in the MAT 2022 exam on September 18, photo IDs such as a driver's license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card are among the eligible and valid papers.

