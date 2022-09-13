Search icon
AIMA MAT CBT 2022 admit card to release TODAY at mat.aima.in: Here's how to download

AIMA MAT CBT 2022 admit card will be released today at the official website-- mat.aima.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

AIMA MAT CBT 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

All India Management Association (AIMA) is all set to release the MAT computer-based test (CBT) admit card today September 13 at the official website--mat.aima.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the AIMA MAT CBT admit card 2022 from the official website using their email id, date of birth, and password.

The AIMA MAT computer-based test (CBT) exam 2022 has been scheduled to be held on September 18.

The MAT PBT admit card 2022 must be carried by the candidates, along with one of the ID documents. To appear in the MAT 2022 exam on September 18, photo IDs such as a driver's license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card are among the eligible and valid papers.

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in
  • On the homepage, click on click on the admit card link
  • Key in your log-in credentials
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take a print out for future reference. 

