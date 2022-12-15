AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card OUT at mat.aima.ac.in: Exam pattern, date, how to download here

AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card released at mat.aima.ac.in | Photo: PTI

All India Management Association (AIMA) is expected to release the MAT CBT 2 admit card today (December 15) at the official website-- mat.aima.ac.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can now download the AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card from the official website. The Management Aptitude Test is scheduled to be held on December 17 (Sunday). The AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam was conducted on November 20 nd the PBT test on December 11.

The MAT exam can be given in any of the formats-- Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can also appear for the exam in more than one mode (eg. IBT+IBT, PBT+CBT, IBT+PBT, IBT+CBT, CBT+CBT) by paying additional fees.

AIMA MAT CBT 2 Exam 2022: How to download

Go to the official website of AIMA MAT- mat.aima.in

MAT Admit Card 2022 page will appear on the screen

Key in the required login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and email address

Click ‘Submit’

MAT 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level test conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes at over 600 B-Schools across the country.