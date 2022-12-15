Search icon
AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card OUT at mat.aima.ac.in: Exam pattern, date, how to download here

AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card has been released at the official website-- mat.aima.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card released at mat.aima.ac.in | Photo: PTI

All India Management Association (AIMA) is expected to release the MAT CBT 2 admit card today (December 15) at the official website-- mat.aima.ac.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can now download the AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card from the official website. The Management Aptitude Test is scheduled to be held on December 17 (Sunday). The AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam was conducted on November 20 nd the PBT test on December 11.  

The MAT exam can be given in any of the formats-- Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can also appear for the exam in more than one mode (eg. IBT+IBT, PBT+CBT, IBT+PBT, IBT+CBT, CBT+CBT) by paying additional fees.  

AIMA MAT CBT 2 Exam 2022: How to download 

  • Go to the official website of AIMA MAT- mat.aima.in
  • MAT Admit Card 2022 page will appear on the screen
  • Key in the required login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and email address
  • Click ‘Submit’
  • MAT 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level test conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes at over 600 B-Schools across the country.

