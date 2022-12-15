AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card OUT at mat.aima.ac.in: Exam pattern, date, how to download here

All India Management Association (AIMA) is expected to release the MAT CBT 2 admit card today (December 15) at the official website-- mat.aima.ac.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can now download the AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card from the official website. The Management Aptitude Test is scheduled to be held on December 17 (Sunday). The AIMA MAT CBT 1 exam was conducted on November 20 nd the PBT test on December 11.
The MAT exam can be given in any of the formats-- Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates can also appear for the exam in more than one mode (eg. IBT+IBT, PBT+CBT, IBT+PBT, IBT+CBT, CBT+CBT) by paying additional fees.
Read: IGNOU December TEE 2022: Rescheduled dates for cancelled exams out, check important dates here
AIMA MAT CBT 2 Exam 2022: How to download
Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level test conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes at over 600 B-Schools across the country.