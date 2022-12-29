AIMA MAT 2023 registration begins at mat.aima.in: Important dates, how to apply, application fee, more

AIMA MAT 2023 | Photo: PTI

The All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) application process has begun for the Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT) and Internet Based Test (IBT). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AIMA MAT 2023 from the official website-- mat.aima.in.

Applicants must note that an application fee will be charged during registration. For Remote Proctored IBT, PBT, and CBT it is Rs 1,900. For Double Remote Proctored IBT, PBT+IBT, PBT+CBT, CBT+IBT, CBT+CBT it is Rs 3,050.

AIMA MAT 2023: Important dates

The last date to apply for the AIMA MAT PBT 2023 is February 14 and the admit card for the same will be released on February 15. The AIMA MAT PBT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 19.

For CBT, the last date to apply is February 21 and CBT mode 2, the deadline to register is February 27. AIMA MAT CBT admit card 2023 will be released on February 24 for exam that is scheduled on February 26.

The CBT 2 mode hall ticket will be released on March 2. The exam will take place on March 4. The results for the MAT 2023 exam will be out in the third week of March 2023.

Read: UPSC IAS toppers: Inspiring success stories of last 6 years' IAS toppers

MAT 2023: Steps to apply