AIMA MAT IBT Exam 2022 tomorrow: Exam timings, other details here

AIMA MAT IBT 2022 exam tomorrow | Photo: PTI

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is going to hold the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Internet Based Test (IBT) tomorrow (December 24). The AIMA MAT IBT exam 2022 will of a duration of 150 minutes (2.5 hours). Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to carry the AIMA MAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre. Candidates can download the AIMA MAT admit card 2022 from the official website– mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: Exam timing

The AIMA MAT IBT exam 2022 is going to be conducted in two slots. Slot 1 is scheduled from 10 am to 12.30 pm and slot 2 is from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Candidates are required to strictly follow the date, time and exam day instructions mentioned on their admit card.

AIMA MAT IBT 2022: Important dates

The question paper will have a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the MAT IBT exam. The questions will be from five sections- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, and Indian and Global Environment.

Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates need to note that non-adherence to any instruction or failure to comply with any rules governing the conduct of the test will lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

AIMA closed the registration window for the IBT exam on December 21 and the admit card was available for download on December 22, 2022.