AIMA MAT Result 2022 DECLARED for September exam at mat.aima.in: Here's how to check

AIMA MAT September exam 2022 result has been declared at the official website-- mat.aima.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

AIMA MAT 2022| Photo: PTI

All India Management Association, (AIMA), has declared the September exam result for MAT 2022 at the official website mat.aima.in. Candidates can check the result on the official website at mat.aima.in. 

Candidates can check their AIMA MAT result 2022 using their roll number and registration number. The AIMA MAT PBT examination was conducted on September 4 and the MAT CBT examination was conducted on September 18.

AIMA MAT 2022 result: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAT Sep 2022 Result is available now. Click here”
  • Key in your log-in credentials
  • Your AIMA MAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and take a print out for future reference.

