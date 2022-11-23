Search icon
AIMA MAT IBT 2022 admit card out at mat.aima.in: Exam details, how to download here

AIMA MAT IBT 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- mat.aima.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

AIMA MAT 2022 admit card has been released | Photo: PTI

All India Management Association has released AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 for IBT exam at the official website-- mat.aima.in. Candidates can now download the IBT examination admit card from the official site.

The AIMA MAT IBT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24. AIMA MAT Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and it will end at 12:30 pm, and the second shift will start at 4 pm and it will end at 6:30 pm.

The AIMA MAT paper will consist of a total of 200 questions which need to be solved within 150 minutes. As per the MAT 2022 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in
  • Click on AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the admit card and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
  • Candidates can check more related details through the official site of AIMA MAT.
