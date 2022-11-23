AIMA MAT IBT 2022 admit card out at mat.aima.in: Exam details, how to download here

AIMA MAT 2022 admit card has been released | Photo: PTI

All India Management Association has released AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 for IBT exam at the official website-- mat.aima.in. Candidates can now download the IBT examination admit card from the official site.

The AIMA MAT IBT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24. AIMA MAT Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and it will end at 12:30 pm, and the second shift will start at 4 pm and it will end at 6:30 pm.

The AIMA MAT paper will consist of a total of 200 questions which need to be solved within 150 minutes. As per the MAT 2022 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Read: SSC JE recruitment exam 2022 provisional answer key out at ssc.nic.in: See how to download here

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: How to download