AILET 2023 starts tomorrow at nationallawuniversity.in: Exam fees, how to apply, other details here

The application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 will be started tomorrow at the official website-- nationallawuniversity.in by National Law University (NLU). The AILET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on December 11 between 11 am and 12:30 pm.

NLU Delhi is conducting the AILET 2023 to offer admission to aspirants in five-year BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes for the 2023-24 academic session. To apply for a five-year BA LLB (Honours), the candidate must have qualified Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

To apply for the LLM programme, an LLB or equivalent law degree is required, while for a PhD, a master's in law is required.

AILET 2023: Exam Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, EWS, Foreign Nationals, Kashmiri Migrants, and Residents of the Jammu and Kashmir category will have to pay Rs 3,050 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 1,050 as an application fee while the Below Poverty Line (BPL) candidates of SC, and ST categories are exempted.

AILET 2023: How to apply

Visit the NLU Delhi official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on the registration link and generate application number and password

Log in with the generated application number and fill the application form as instructed

Verify all the details and upload required documents as instructed

Pay the registration fee and download the challan receipt

Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

