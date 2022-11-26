AILET 2023 admit card released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: See how to download here

AILET 2023 admit card has been released | Photo: PTI

All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2023 Admi Card has been released by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. Candidates who have registered to appear for the AILET exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To download the AILET 2022 Admit Card, candidates will have to enter registration number and password to access the e-admit card.

The AILET 2023 Exam is scheduled for December 11, 2022. AILET is conducted for candidates who are seeking admissions into the LL B courses, LLM courses and PhD Research programmes. Candidates had to register for the AILET 2023 Exam till November 20, 2022, and were allowed to edit the applications from November 16 to November 20.

AILET Admit Card 2023: How to download