Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AILET 2023 admit card released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: See how to download here

AILET 2023 admit card has been released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 07:46 AM IST

AILET 2023 admit card released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: See how to download here
AILET 2023 admit card has been released | Photo: PTI

All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2023 Admi Card has been released by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. Candidates who have registered to appear for the AILET exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To download the AILET 2022 Admit Card,  candidates will have to enter registration number and password to access the e-admit card.

The  AILET 2023 Exam is scheduled for December 11, 2022. AILET is conducted for candidates who are seeking admissions into the LL B courses, LLM courses and PhD Research programmes. Candidates had to register for the AILET 2023 Exam till November 20, 2022, and were allowed to edit the applications from November 16 to November 20.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: From exam dates to CBSE marking scheme, check all important details here

AILET Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  • Then on the homepage, enter your registration number and date of birth
  • The AILET 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen
  • Download the admit card and take a printout of the same.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.