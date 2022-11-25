AILET 2023 Exam Admit Card releasing today at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, check details

File Photo

The All India Law Entrance Test, AILET Admit Card will release today. As per the official schedule by the National Law University, NLU Delhi, the AILET 2023 admit card will be available for download today - November 25, 2022, on the official website - www.nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

All the candidates who have registered for the AILET 2023 Exam can download the admit card from the official portal for NLU Delhi. NLU Delhi will be conducting the AILET 2023 Exam on December 11, 2022, for admissions into the LLB courses, LLM courses, and Ph.D. Research programs.

AILET 2023 Exam: Dates to remember

AILET 2023 Admit Card: November 25, 2022

AILET 2023 Exam: December 11, 2022

The last date to apply for the AILET 2023 exam was November 20, 2022. Candidates who had registered for the AILET exam were permitted to make edits to their applications from November 16 to 20, 2022.

NLU Delhi is conducting the AILET exam for admissions into its various UG, PG, and Ph.D. programs for the academic session of 2023 to 2024. Candidates must note that the AILET exam is conducted for admissions into NLU Delhi only. But if the candidate wants to get admitted into other branches of National Law University, they must appear for the CLAT exam.