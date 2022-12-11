AILET 2023 answer key: When and how to check?

AILET 2023 answer key soon | Photo: PTI

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 answer key will be released soon for the examination that was conducted on Sunday (December 11). Once released, candidates will be able to download the AILET 2023 Answer Key from the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2023 exam was conducted from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The AILET exam was conducted around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 PhD seats. Candidates will also be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. NLU Delhi will release the final answer key and result after considering the objections. The final answer key of AILET 2023 will be released tentatively in the third week of December 2022.

AILET 2023 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of NLU Delhi-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, look for the line that reads, “Download AILET 2023 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials, if required

The AILET 2023 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Download AILET answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

AILET 2023 exam: Important dates