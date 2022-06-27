AILET 2022: Provisional Answer key out! here are details to raise objection

AILET 2022 provitional answe key out | Photo: File

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 provisional answer keys have been released by the National Law University (NLU), on its official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the AILET 2022 answer key PDF online. Candidates can raise their objections, if any till June 28, 2 pm.

Candidates will be needed to pay a fee of Rs 500 for each objection.

The official notification of NLU says, "The University has already uploaded the Master Question Booklet along with Provisional Master Answer Key on the University website. The candidates who appeared in AILET-2022 are advised to submit the objection(s) regarding the questions/answers, if any, on the portal https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in latest by 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022."

AILET 2022 Provisional Answer Key: How to raise objections

Go to the official website--nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Login using the asked credentials

On the appeared AILET portal, click on the 'View objections'

Click on Submit Objection button

Select the type of objection (About the question or About the answer key)

Enter objection details and click on Submit Objection

AILET 2022 master question paper, candidates can check and tally their answers from the answer key. In case of objections, candidates would be required to attest proof of their objection. NLU Delhi will release the AILET 2022 final answer key after considering the objections raised on the provisional answer key.

In case, the objection is found valid, the objection fee will be refunded/remitted back. The fee will only be accepted if paid through the online mode and the deposit of the fee by any other mode will not be accepted.

