AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 120 Faculty posts, apply at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Deoghar is inviting applications for 120 faculty (Group A) posts. Interested candidates can apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2022 through the official website of AIIMS Deoghar-- aiimsdeoghar.edu.in.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Professor: 28 Posts

Additional Professor: 23 Posts

Associate Professor: 24 Posts

Assistant Professor: 45 Posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Professor: PB-4 (Rs 37,400-67,000)

Additional Professor: PB-4 (Rs 37,400-67,000)

Associate Professor: PB-4 (Rs 37,400-67,000)

Assistant Professor: PB-3 (Rs 15,600-39, 100)

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

A medical qualification is included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956. A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Application Process: The applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria in all respect are required to apply through the online process. Visit AIIMS Patna website aiimspatna.org for online application.

Short Listing: The prescribed qualification is minimum and mere possessing the same does not entitle any candidate for selection. Based on bio-data, the Screening Committee may short-list candidates for interview. Candidates called for an interview will have to produce all relevant original documents furnished at the time of application. They have to submit an affidavit signed by a Judicial Magistrate/ Notary at the time of interview.

Interview: Details of the interview will be communicated through registered e-mail provided at the time of registration. Interviews will be conducted in a phased manner as per the requirement of the Institute. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing in the interview.

Selection Procedure: The selection will be on the basis of the Interview. The selection process will include a review of academic, research credentials including publications, academic awards, research paper, presentation in conferences and performance in interview.

Notification: aiimsdeoghar.edu.in