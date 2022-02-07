AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 132 senior resident posts till THIS date - Check eligibility, other details

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Raipur has released details for recruitment of eligible individuals for the senior resident posts. With this recruitment drive, the institute is planning to fill up to 132 vacancies via this recruitment drive.

All eligible candidates who are interested in these vacancies can apply via the official website – www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. Candidates must note that the recruitment drive started on February 5 and the last date to submit the application form is February 15.

Important details about AIIMS Recruitment 2022

Online application start date – February 5, 2022

Last date of application – February 15, 2022

Maximum age of candidates – 45 years

Vacancies available:

Senior Resident – 132 posts

Unreserved Category – 39

EWS – 12

OBS – 44

SC – 24

ST – 13

Educational Requirements

Candidates who wish to apply for the available vacancies must have a postgraduate medical degree, such as an MD, MS, or DNB, or a diploma in the respective discipline from a recognised university or institute.

The selected candidates must have DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration before joining.

Application fee for AIIMS Recruitment 2022

For the candidates belonging to the general/EWC/OBC category, the application fee is Rs 1000. Those belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. The PWBD category shall remain exempted.