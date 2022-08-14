Search icon
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for faculty posts, apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 application has started at aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 06:50 AM IST

AIIMS Recruitment 2022| Photo: PTI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur is looking for candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the AIIMS Recruitment 2022 from the official website-- aiimsnagpur.edu.in. 

This AIIMS recruitment 2022 drive aims to fill up 29 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 11. 

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Professor: 8 Posts
  • Additional Professor: 9 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 5 Posts
  • Assistant Professor: 7 Posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay an application fees of Rs 2,000, for SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 500. 

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Duly signed print out of your application form along with, Annexure - A, selfattested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. MUST be sent by Speed/Registered Post to The Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by September 26.

