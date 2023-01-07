Search icon
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Total 39 teaching faculty posts open; know eligibility, vacancy detail and more

AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023 registration window to open in three days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur is looking for candidates to hire for various faculty posts. The registration process for AIIMS Recruitment 2023 will begin on January 10. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the job from the official website of AIIMS-- aiimsraipur.edu.in. The last day to apply for the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 is January 27. 

This AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive is aiming to hire a total of 39 candidates for assistant professor posts in various departments on a contract basis. 

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Anaesthesiology: 2 posts
  • Burns & Plastic Surgery: 3 posts
  • Cardiology: 1 post
  • Clinical Haematology: 3 posts
  • Endocrinology & Metabolism: 2 posts
  • Gastroenterology: 2 posts
  • Hospital Administration: 2 posts
  • Medical Oncology: 2 posts
  • Nephrology: 1 posts
  • Neurology: 2 posts
  • Nuclear Medicine: 3 posts
  • Surgical Gastroenterology: 6 posts
  • Surgical Oncology: 6 posts
  • Trauma & Emergency (General Medicine/Emergency Medicine): 1 post
  • Trauma & Emergency (General Surgery): 1 post
  • Trauma & Emergency (Neurosurgery): 2 posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their educational qualifications, experience and as per the shortlisting criteria decided by the Director, AIIMS Raipur.

AIIMS Raiour Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general, OBC, and EWS will have to Rst654  1000. Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen are not required to pay the registration fees.

