AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Total 39 teaching faculty posts open; know eligibility, vacancy detail and more

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023| Photo: PTI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur is looking for candidates to hire for various faculty posts. The registration process for AIIMS Recruitment 2023 will begin on January 10. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the job from the official website of AIIMS-- aiimsraipur.edu.in. The last day to apply for the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 is January 27.

This AIIMS Raipur recruitment drive is aiming to hire a total of 39 candidates for assistant professor posts in various departments on a contract basis.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Anaesthesiology: 2 posts

Burns & Plastic Surgery: 3 posts

Cardiology: 1 post

Clinical Haematology: 3 posts

Endocrinology & Metabolism: 2 posts

Gastroenterology: 2 posts

Hospital Administration: 2 posts

Medical Oncology: 2 posts

Nephrology: 1 posts

Neurology: 2 posts

Nuclear Medicine: 3 posts

Surgical Gastroenterology: 6 posts

Surgical Oncology: 6 posts

Trauma & Emergency (General Medicine/Emergency Medicine): 1 post

Trauma & Emergency (General Surgery): 1 post

Trauma & Emergency (Neurosurgery): 2 posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their educational qualifications, experience and as per the shortlisting criteria decided by the Director, AIIMS Raipur.

AIIMS Raiour Recruitment 2023: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general, OBC, and EWS will have to Rst654 1000. Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen are not required to pay the registration fees.