AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Application begins today for various Professor posts â€“ Check eligibility, last date
AIIMS Raipur is inviting applications for 168 posts for professors, additional professors, associate professors, and assistant professors posts.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur is inviting applications for 168 posts for the recruitment of professors, additional professors, associate professors, and assistant professors posts on a direct recruitment/deputation basis/contract basis. The application process has started today (August 20). The last date to apply is October 4.
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment Vacancy Details: 168 posts for the recruitment of professors, additional professors, associate professor, and assistant professors on a direct recruitment/deputation basis/contract basis.
Eligibility Criteria: A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. Or M.Ch. for Surgical super - specialities and D.M. for Medical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto. Detailed criteria is available on the official website of AIIMS Raipur.
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 details
Post: Professor
Salary: Rs. 2,20,000/- p.m.
Post: Additional Professor
Salary: Rs. 2,00,000/- p.m.
Post: Associate Professor
Salary: Rs. 1,88,000/- p.m.
Post: Assistant Professor
Salary: Rs. 1,42,506/- p.m
Selection Process: Duly constituted Standing Selection Committee will conduct the selection process for all the posts.
Application Fees: For General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 1,000/- , For SC/ST category: Rs. 800/-, For PWBD category application fee is exempted. For retired faculty on a contractual basis and deputation basis, the application fee is exempted.
Notification: aiimsraipur.edu.in