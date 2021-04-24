AIIMS postpones INI-CET PG course July session exams amid COVID-19 crisis

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses, July 2021 session till further notice.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8. The decision was taken because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

In an official notice issued by AIIMS on Friday, it said, "In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG July [MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/M.Ch (6 yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session, scheduled date - May 8, 2021."

Meanwhile, India reported 3,46, 786 new COVID-19 cases and 2,624 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the government update on Saturday morning.

(With ANI inputs)