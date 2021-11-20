AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts at aiimspatna.org – Check last date, how to apply, other details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna is inviting applications for Engineers and various other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org. The last date to apply is till December 20, 2021.

The recruitment will be done for Group A and Group B posts. Read below to check eligibility, selection process and other details.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Financial Advisor: 1 Post

Accounts Officer: 2 Posts

Assistant Controller of Examination: 1 Post

Medical Superintendent: 1 Post

Chief Nursing Officer: 1 Post

Superintending Engineer: 1 Post

Executive Engineer (Electrical): 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (AC&R): 1 Post

Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer: 1 Post

CSSD Officer: 1 Post

CSSD Supervisor: 1 Post

Senior Sanitation Officer: 1 Post

Security Officer: 1 Post

Chief Librarian: 1 Post

Chief Dietician: 1 Post

Chief Medical Social Service Officer: 1 Post

Public Relation Officer: 1 Post

Librarian: 2 Posts

Librarian Selection Grade: 1 Post

Senior Hindi Officer: 1 Post

The number of posts is tentative and liable to change based on the institute’s requirement

The period of deputation will be for a period of three years and extendable for a maximum period of seven years as per DoPT guidelines.

The maximum age limit for applying for the aforesaid posts on deputation is 56 years as of the last date of posting of application.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: How to apply:

The officers who fulfil the above qualifications/eligibility criteria may submit their application in the prescribed proforma through proper channels to the Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Phulwarisharif, Patna 801507 through Speed post/ registered post only.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Important dates:

Date of interview/ personal talk is from January 20 at AIIMS Patna.

The list of candidates who are eligible for calling for an interview will be published on the website of AIIMS Patna on December 30, 2021

The last date for posting of the completed application in the prescribed proforma along with required documents through the proper channel is December 20, 2021.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Notification aiimspatna.org/