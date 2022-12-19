Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria joins Medanta hospital as chairman

Search icon
Former director of AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria has joined Medanta Hospital as the chairman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

Former AIIMS director joins Medanta hospital | Photo: PTI

Dr Randeep Guleria, the former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has joined Medanta Hospital, Gurugram as Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory & Sleep Medicine and Director of Medical Education. Dr Guleria is a prominent personality and pioneer in pulmonary medicine, sleep, and metabolic disorders. 

In an official announcement, Medanta wrote on LinkedIn, “A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy Awards, Dr Guleria is known for his exceptional work in the fields of lung cancer, asthma, COPD, respiratory muscle functions, and sleep disorders."

Dr Randeep Guleria is also a member of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Scientific Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation and influenza vaccination, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on radiation protection.

“He is actively involved in the management of outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as dengue and more recently Covid-19 in India. Dr Guleria has contributed over 400 papers in reputed international and Indian journals, 49 chapters in various prominent books, and has delivered over 200 lectures in India and abroad," the hospital added in the LinkedIn post.

Dr Guleria took voluntary retirement from AIIMS (New Delhi) after his five and half year tenure as director of the medical institute ended on 23 September. The doctor spent 30 years at the premier medical institute of government and has now entered the private medical space.

He played a critical role during the Covid-19 outbreak in India and was among the key persons during the government's response to the virus. Dr Guleria played a crucial role in creating awareness about the different aspects of the virus and coordinated with government agencies on advisory matters.

(With inputs from PTI) 

