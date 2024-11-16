AIIMS INICET 2025 test was taken on November 10, 2024. The total duration of the test was 3 hours and it consisted of 200 questions

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has announced the results for AIIMS INICET January 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their scores for the examination online.

About the Examination

AIIMS INICET 2025 test was taken on November 10, 2024. The total duration of the test was 3 hours and it consisted of 200 questions; +1 mark was given for every correct answer and -1/3 mark was deducted for wrong answers.

Eligibility Criteria: The minimum percentile cut off for qualifying marks of as under: 50th percentile for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category, including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), EWS, Sponsored and Foreign Nationals. 45th percentile for candidates belonging to OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only).

How to check AIIMS INICET January 2025 Result