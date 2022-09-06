AIIMS INICET 2023 application process begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, check steps to apply

File Photo

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, AIIMS INICET 2023 Application Process for the January 2023 session began on September 5, 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible for admissions to AIIMS, and JIPMER PG courses can apply online on the official website - www.aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS INICET 2023 registrations will end on September 26, 2022.

READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 Result expected TOMORROW at neet.nta.nic.in, know steps to check scores

It is important to note that after the final status of accepted registrations is available for INICET 2023, candidates will have to proceed with the generation of the Examination Unique Code, EUC (between October 12 to 25, 2022).

AIIMS INICET 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "INICET 2023" on the homepage and then register yourself.

Step 3: After registration is completed, log in using the credentials and fill out the INICET application form.

READ | CUET UG Answer Key 2022 expected TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check steps to download, other details

Step 4: Provide all the necessary details, pay the application fees and click on Submit.

Step 5: After this process is completed, take a printout of the form as much as it is filled and proceed with other steps.

AIIMS INICET 2023 application form filling is being done for the exam scheduled to be held on November 13, 2022. The paper for admissions to AIIMS and JIPMER PG courses will be held in a single shift for all. If the candidates wish to edit their application forms, an AIIMS INICET edit window to make corrections will also be made available.