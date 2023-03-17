AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registration Date: Revised schedule to be announced soon at aiimsexams.ac.in

File photo

The Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 registrations for the July session have been postponed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The application process was earlier scheduled to begin on March 14, 2023.

“With reference to Notice No. 47/2023 regarding online registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 years)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi & other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST for July 2023 session, It is hereby informed that the online registration for INI-SS July 2023 Session has been postponed,” AIIMS in an official notification said.

The revised date for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/MCh(3 years)/MD (Hospital Administration)] Courses registrations for the July 2023 session will be released soon on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI-SS July 2023 Session: How to apply

Visit the official website of AIIMS New Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS INI-SS registration link.

Register yourselves on the portal. Log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents, if any.

Pay the application fee. Submit the form.

AIIMS official notice