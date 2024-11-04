Candidates are required to download their admit card to appear in the AIIMS INI CET 2025 scheduled on November 10, 2024, at multiple centres across the country.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon release the admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 on November 4, 2024. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official AIIMS examination portal, aiimsexams.ac.in, as soon as it is available.

The AIIMS INI CET 2025 will be conducted on November 10, 2024, at multiple centres across India. Candidates are required to download their admit card to appear for the exam. The AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit cards will not be sent separately to the candidates. To download the hall ticket(admit card), candidates must log in at aiimsexams.ac.in using their credentials.

How to download the AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card

Open the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in on the web browser.

Navigate the link for the INI CET 2025 admit card on the homepage.

Click on the link for the INI CET 2025 admit card.

Add your credentials including your registration number and password in the required space

Click on the submit button

AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card will be available for download on the screen

Print multiple copies for future reference

The AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card will contain important information such as the date and time of the exam, details of the exam centre etc. In case of any discrepancies, the individuals must reach out to the AIIMS examination authorities for required corrections.

The AIIMS INI CET 2025 exam would be in computer-based test (CBT) format, containing 200 objective-type questions. Candidates will have to complete the exam in three hours. For each correct answer, candidates will score one mark and lose one-third of the mark for each wrong answer.

The INI-CET serves as a gateway for admissions into various postgraduate courses like MD, MS, M.Ch., DM and MDS. This exam facilitates admission into premium institutes such as AIIMS, New Delhi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry, SCTIMST Trivandrum and PGIMER Chandigarh.