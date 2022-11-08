AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 official notice released: Vacancy detail, application fee, how to apply

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Additional Professor, Professor and others. The official notification regarding the same has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification at the official website-- aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

The last date to submit the AIIMS Recruitment 2022 application form is December 19. A total of 92 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Professor: 28 posts

Additional Professor: 21 posts

Associate Professor: 18 posts

Assistant Professor: 25 posts

Read: GATE 2023 Correction Window opens today at gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to make changes

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can submit their application form to the Recruitment Cell (Academic Block), All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-273008.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,000. The fee is exempted for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates and appointments on contractual and deputation basis.