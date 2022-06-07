AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for various posts, check eligibility, selection process, other details

File Photo

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts till June 30, 2022, on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

The application process began on Wednesday, June 01, 2022. A total of 21 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the hard copy of the application form is July 15, 2022.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

The registration process began on June 1, 2022

The registration process will end on June 30, 2022

The last date to submit the hard copy of the application form is July 15, 2022.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Medical Superintendent: 1 post

Associate Professor: 3 posts

Associate Professor: 17 posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General, OBC Category candidates: Rs 1500

EWS, SC, and ST Category candidates: Rs 1200

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitments' section

Step 3: Under the Faculty Recruitment option, click on 'Faculty Recruitment 2022 for AIIMS Delhi (Notice No: AIIMS/New Delhi/Fac.Rect/2022/1)'

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future use.