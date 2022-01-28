AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is inviting applications for 14 Asst. Professor, Tutor and Various Vacancy. The last date to apply is February 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, aiimsbilaspur.edu.in.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Professor cum Principal

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: Level – 13

Post: Associate professor

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: Level – 12

Post: Assistant Professor

No. of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: Level – 11

Post: Tutor

No. of Vacancy: 08

Pay Scale: 56,100/- (Per Month)

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Professor cum Principal: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Nursing with advanced specialization in Nursing and 10 Years of experience.

Associate professor: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Nursing from a recognized Institution/University & 08 Years of experience.

Assistant Professor: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Nursing from a recognized Institution/University 05 Years of experience.

Tutor: Candidate must have a B.Sc Nursing/Post-B.Sc Nursing Degree from an Institution Nursing Council recognized Institute/University & 03 years of experience.

Application Fee: Pay Application Fee by Demand Draft only.

For UR/EWS/OBC/Candidate: 1000/-

For SC/ST Candidate: 800/-

For PWD/Deputation Candidate: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in prescribed application form along with all self-attested relevant documents send to, The Deputy Director (Administration) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur at Kothipura, Dist. Bilaspur (HP) 174001.

Last date for Hard copy of application form submission: February 28, 2022

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Personal Interview.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2022 Notification: aiimsbilaspur.edu.in