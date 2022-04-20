AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Research vacancies announced with salary up to Rs 70,000, know steps to apply

File Photo

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited applications for various posts including Junior Consultant, and Research Officers for their project 'Regional Institute for HIV surveillance & Epidemiology'.

A total of 9 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for the same via the official website - aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 3, 2022.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): 1 post

Research Officers: 3 posts

Data Manager/Programmer: 1 post

Project Support Staff/Office Assistant/Accountant/Project Officer/Personal Assistant: 1 post

Data Entry Operators: 2 posts

Attendant/ Multitasking Staff: 1 post

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Payscale

Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): Rs 70,000 PM

Research Officers: Rs 64,000 PM

Data Manager/Programmer: Rs 31,000 PM

Project Support Staff/Office Assistant/Accountant/Project Officer/Personal Assistant: Rs 32,000 PM

Data Entry Operators: Rs 18,000 PM

Attendant/ MultiTasking Staff: Rs 15,800 PM

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

Candidates who will be shortlisted will have to appear for an interview round which will be conducted on May 11 and May 12, 2022. At the time of the interview, candidates should carry two photocopies of the application form and important documents along with original documents for the verification process.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Candidates should send the application form along with the certificate of age, qualification, and experience to ri.hse.aiimsbbsr2022@gmail.com. The subject line should be "Application for Post of (Name of the post)".