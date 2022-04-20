AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Research vacancies announced with salary up to Rs 70,000, know steps to apply

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited applications for various posts including Junior Consultant, and Research Officers for their project 'Regional Institute for HIV surveillance & Epidemiology'.
A total of 9 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for the same via the official website - aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The last date to apply is May 3, 2022.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): 1 post
Research Officers: 3 posts
Data Manager/Programmer: 1 post
Project Support Staff/Office Assistant/Accountant/Project Officer/Personal Assistant: 1 post
Data Entry Operators: 2 posts
Attendant/ Multitasking Staff: 1 post
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Payscale
Junior Consultant (Epidemiology): Rs 70,000 PM
Research Officers: Rs 64,000 PM
Data Manager/Programmer: Rs 31,000 PM
Project Support Staff/Office Assistant/Accountant/Project Officer/Personal Assistant: Rs 32,000 PM
Data Entry Operators: Rs 18,000 PM
Attendant/ MultiTasking Staff: Rs 15,800 PM
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Process of selection
Candidates who will be shortlisted will have to appear for an interview round which will be conducted on May 11 and May 12, 2022. At the time of the interview, candidates should carry two photocopies of the application form and important documents along with original documents for the verification process.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Candidates should send the application form along with the certificate of age, qualification, and experience to ri.hse.aiimsbbsr2022@gmail.com. The subject line should be "Application for Post of (Name of the post)".