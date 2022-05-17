AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply for faculty posts at aiimsbhopal.edu.in, check details

File Photo

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited applications for various faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through AIIMS Bhopal's official website - aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

The last date to apply for these posts is June 12, 2022. The notification of the recruitment drive was first issued on May 14, 2022.

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Professor: 29 posts

Additional Professor: 14 posts

Associate Professor: 28 posts

Assistant Professor: 29 posts

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Professor

The candidate should be a postgraduate in MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Additional Professor

The candidate should have ten years of teaching and/or research experience in a recognised institution in the subject of specialty after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS.

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General/OBC category: Rs 2,000

SC/ST & PwD category: Rs 500

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Professor/Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 years as of June 12, 2022

Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 years as of June 12, 2022