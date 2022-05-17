Search icon
AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply for faculty posts at aiimsbhopal.edu.in, check details

The last date to apply for these posts is June 12, 2022. The notification of the recruitment drive was first issued on May 14, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited applications for various faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through AIIMS Bhopal's official website - aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

The last date to apply for these posts is June 12, 2022. The notification of the recruitment drive was first issued on May 14, 2022. 

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Professor: 29 posts 
Additional Professor: 14 posts
Associate Professor: 28 posts
Assistant Professor: 29 posts

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Professor 

The candidate should be a postgraduate in MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Additional Professor 

The candidate should have ten years of teaching and/or research experience in a recognised institution in the subject of specialty after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS. 

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here 

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Application Fee 

General/OBC category: Rs 2,000
SC/ST & PwD category: Rs 500 

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

Professor/Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 years as of June 12, 2022
Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 years as of June 12, 2022

