AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2022: Registration began for 82 vacancies, details here

AIIMS Rajkot is looking for candidates to fill 82 faculty posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment 2022 | Photo: Pixabay

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rajkot, Gujrat is looking for candidates to fill 82 faculty positions. The application process has started and the last date to submit the application form is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement notification in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on July 30. Candidates can check the detailed notification on aiimsrajkot.edu.in.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 82 vacancies of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 13 vacancies for the post of Additional Professor, 16 vacancies of Associate Professor, and 35 vacancies for Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for the Professor / Additional Professor posts must not exceed 58 years. For Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor the upper age limit is 50 years. 

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

The application fee is Rs 3,000 for General (UR)/ OBC candidates. For SC/ST/ Women/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000. The application fee may be remitted in the form of DEMAND DRAFT in favour of “AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment” payable at Rajkot, Gujarat. The application fee once submitted shall not be refunded.

