AIBE 20 Result BIG update: Rechecking window to open on THIS date at allindiabarexamination.com; Here's all you need to know

The Bar Council of India opens the AIBE 20 result and OMR sheet rechecking from January 14–23, 2026. Candidates can apply online with a Rs. 500 fee, and updated results will be sent to registered emails. Enrolment Certificate upload is also required for withheld or Undertaking category candidates.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued an official notification regarding the rechecking of AIBE 20 results and OMR sheets. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results or wish to have their PMR sheets re-evaluated can now apply through the official AIBE 20 portal.

According to the notification, the application window will be open from January 14 to 23, 2026. Candidates must apply online and pay a rechecking fee of Rs. 500. Applications submitted via any other mode, including physical copies, will not be accepted.

Updated results after rechecking will be sent directly to the registered email IDs of the applicants.

Enrolment Certificate Upload Requirement

The notification also highlights that candidates whose results have been withheld or those who have qualified under the Undertaking category are required to upload their Enrolment Certificates on the AIBE XX result portal.

The portal for uploading Enrolment Certificates is expected to be activated next week. Candidates who intend to apply for rechecking of their results must submit their applications exclusively through the Rechecking Portal, which will also be available next week.

How to Apply for AIBE 20 OMR Sheet Rechecking

Candidates wishing to have their OMR sheets or results re-evaluated can follow the step-by-step process provided by the BCI:

Visit the official website – allindiabarexamination.com Click on the rechecking link provided on the portal Enter your login credentials Fill in all required information in the application form Submit the application fee of Rs. 500 online Save and submit the application

Candidates are advised to double-check all details before submission to avoid errors that may result in rejection.

Important Points to Note

Only online applications will be accepted; physical submissions will be rejected.

Updated results will be shared via registered email IDs only.

Candidates must adhere to the January 14–23, 2026, deadline.

The BCI’s initiative ensures transparency and provides candidates with a chance to verify their AIBE 20 results, giving aspiring lawyers the opportunity to address discrepancies in their OMR evaluation.