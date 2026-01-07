AIBE 20 Result 2025 Declared: 69.21% students qualify All India Bar Exam; get direct LINK here

A total of 1,74,386 candidates have qualified, while 77,579 did not clear the examination.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India has announced the AIBE 20 result via a press release. The link to check individual scorecards is not yet available on their website. According to the data released with the AIBE XX Result 2025, a total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared for the examination. Gender-wise, 1,65,613 male candidates appeared, out of which 1,13,063 qualified and 52,547 did not qualify. The exam was held on November 30, 2025. It took place across 399 centres in 56 cities.

Steps to check AIBE 20 Result 2025

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the AIBE 20 Result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4 Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get a direct link for AIBE Result press release HERE.