AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

Meet man, India's richest beggar, who owns two flats in Mumbai, has net worth of...

Meet actor, who flopped in Bollywood, became star on television, one show ruined career, had no work for 6 years, now...

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here's what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

Education

AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

​The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted AIAPGET 2024 on July 6, 2024, for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani disciplines in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the counselling dates for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024. Registration for AIAPGET 2024 counselling opens today September 10. Eligible candidates who passed the exam can apply through the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

 

AIAPGET 2024 Counselling Schedule:

  • Registration and Fee Payment: September 10–16, 2024
  • Choice Filling and Locking: September 11–16, 2024
  • Seat Allotment Processing: September 17–18, 2024
  • Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: September 19, 2024
  • Reporting to Allocated Institutes: September 20–25, 2024
  • Verification of Joined Candidates by AACCC/NCISM/NCH: September 26–27, 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted AIAPGET 2024 on July 6, 2024, for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani disciplines in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam took place at 211 centers across 100 cities. The answer keys and candidate responses were made available for review from July 16 to July 18, 2024, and 2,525 challenges were submitted, including 167 unique challenges. These were examined by subject experts, leading to the preparation of the final answer keys based on their evaluations.

