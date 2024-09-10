AIAPGET 2024: Counselling registration starts today, check details here

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the counselling dates for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024. Registration for AIAPGET 2024 counselling opens today September 10. Eligible candidates who passed the exam can apply through the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

AIAPGET 2024 Counselling Schedule:

Registration and Fee Payment: September 10–16, 2024

Choice Filling and Locking: September 11–16, 2024

Seat Allotment Processing: September 17–18, 2024

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: September 19, 2024

Reporting to Allocated Institutes: September 20–25, 2024

Verification of Joined Candidates by AACCC /NCISM/NCH: September 26–27, 2024

​The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted AIAPGET 2024 on July 6, 2024, for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani disciplines in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam took place at 211 centers across 100 cities. The answer keys and candidate responses were made available for review from July 16 to July 18, 2024, and 2,525 challenges were submitted, including 167 unique challenges. These were examined by subject experts, leading to the preparation of the final answer keys based on their evaluations.