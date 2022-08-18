Search icon
AIAPGET 2022 application window to close today: Apply at aiapget.nta.nic.in, check more details here

AIAPGET 2022 application submission window will be closed today at

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

AIAPGET 2022 | Photo: PTI

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2022 application filling window will be closed today (August 18). Currently, the registration process for AIAPGET 2022 is underway at the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in.  Candidates who want to apply for the AIAPGET 2022 can still register till 11:50 pm tonight and the last date to pay application fees is August 19 till 11:50 pm. 

AIAPGET 2022: How to apply

  • Candidates must visit the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads, 'Registrations - AIAPGET 2022' 
  • A new page would open where you can either enter your login details or register and then do that
  • Start filling the application form by giving all details, uploading the documents and paying the application fees
  • Your AIAPGET 2022 application form will be completed
  • Submit and print a copy of the final form, once you are done.

The National Testing Agency, NTA has not announced the AIAPGET 2022 exam date yet, however, it is expected to be out soon after the registrations are over. 

