AIAPGET 2022 application released at nta.ac.in: Apply till August 18, details here

NTA has released the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022 notification today (July 25) at the official website – nta.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

NTA AIAPFET 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022 notification today (July 25) at the official website – nta.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam from the official website – aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The AIAPGET 2022 exam will be conducted for candidates who wish to apply for admission into Postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session of 2022 to 2023. The application process AIAPGET exam will be open till August 18.

AIAPGET 2022 - How to apply

  1. Visit the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for 'Registrations for AIAPGET 2022'
  3. Register yourself and then login using the credentials created
  4. Fill in the application form and upload all documents required
  5. Pay the application fee, if any and submit the form
  6. Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates who have a BUMS, BAMS, BSMS, Graded MHMS Degree or a provisional pass certificate for the same can apply for the AIAPGET 2022 exam. Candidates must have also completed one year of internship or at the end of it in order to become eligible. More information has been given in the official information bulletin.

Through the AIAPGET Exam. candidates will be able to apply for MD, MS or PG DIPLOMA Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy systems of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions, Universities and deemed Universities across India.

