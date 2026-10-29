AI's Havoc Continues: Amazon sacks 250 employees, shocks them with early morning mails

Amazon cut 250 jobs in its Kindle and Echo devices unit, mostly software roles, informing staff via early morning emails after a structural review.

Amazon has laid off 250 employees from its devices unit, which makes Kindle and Echo products. Most affected roles are in software development. According to Reuters, employees were informed via early-morning emails and texts on Wednesday. In an email, VP Cherie Robinson said the cuts followed a thorough review of the team's structure.

Why Amazon cut 250 jobs

In its statement, Amazon said, “We’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles.” The spokesperson added that the move will help the company “operate more efficiently and better align with our product roadmap.” Five new Alexa-powered products were introduced by Amazon on the same day that the layoffs took place. These include the Echo Time bedroom clock, an Alexa Photo Frame, and a revamped Echo Show 16 smart display. The same device unit where jobs were eliminated developed all of these goods.

A day before the layoffs, Amazon’s engineering leadership had shared a memo about the role of developers in the age of AI. The memo said, “We all need to embrace this change and take the time to learn, or we risk being left behind,” noting that AI will be central to software engineering going forward. This is not Amazon's first layoff of the month. The company previously let go of little less than 1,000 workers from its retail departments in the US, UK, and India.

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Part of larger restructuring

Amazon has announced 16,000 layoffs in January, following 14,000 in October, as part of job cuts continuing for over a year. Concurrently, the company plans to invest up to USD 220 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure and development this year.

With nearly 135,000 IT jobs terminated in 2026, Amazon is part of a larger trend of job cutbacks in the tech sector. Microsoft has given over 60,000 employees the chance to leave the company voluntarily, and Dropbox intends to cut its global headcount by 9%.