AI-generated question papers for NEET? Nandan Nilekani proposes novel idea for stopping paper leak

Nandan Nilekani suggests generating question papers with AI at the last minute to stop paper leaks, says exams should shift to computer-based mode.

In order to prevent paper leaks, Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder of Infosys, has proposed utilising AI to create question papers at the last minute. Speaking on Tuesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, he made this statement. Nilekani is heading a six-member task force on exam reforms set up by the central government in July.

AI-generated papers to stop leaks

Regarding paper leaks, Nilekani stated that the idea of a predetermined question paper makes it more appealing to leak and sell it. "Why do we need to have something called ‘a question paper’? Because that creates an economic incentive for it to be sold. One way to look at how to solve it is to have a massive bank of questions, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for the day," he said. He added that this model would only be possible if exams are held in computer-based test mode. He did not comment on whether a large question bank could also face the risk of leaks.

Push for computer-based exams

According to Nilekani, the task force is considering using computer-based testing (CBT) for all major exams. "The committee is looking at how to make sure all exams are done on CBT. That requires a network of locations. We have 1,50,000 locations where young candidates can take a test and that needs to be expanded," he said.

He did not explain how this would work in areas with limited internet access and a digital divide between urban and rural students. According to a report in The Hindu, the National Testing Agency is seeking assistance from the All India Council for Technical Education to identify suitable IT infrastructure and government institutions for establishing standard testing centres, while avoiding private centres due to integrity concerns.

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About the task force

The task force was established on July 26, following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests regarding paper leaks. The panel, led by Nilekani, comprises notable figures including former ISRO chief S. Somanath and former IB director Tapan Deka. It has three months to report, having conducted 18 internal meetings and 40 with stakeholders, gathering over 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, and exam bodies like NRA, SSC and RRB.