FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Delhi Police Of Beating Youngsters At Protest | Jantar Mantar

CJP Protest: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Delhi Police Of Beating Youngsters At Protest | Jantar Mantar

Pakistan Insulted Again: Why did Air France ban its pilots and cabin crew from operating flights to and from Israel?

Pakistan Insulted Again: Why did Air France ban its pilots and cabin crew

Viral video: Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee ki...', gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh phir se peeke aaya hai'

Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

AI-generated question papers for NEET? Nandan Nilekani proposes novel idea for stopping paper leak

Nandan Nilekani suggests generating question papers with AI at the last minute to stop paper leaks, says exams should shift to computer-based mode.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

AI-generated question papers for NEET? Nandan Nilekani proposes novel idea for stopping paper leak
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In order to prevent paper leaks, Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder of Infosys, has proposed utilising AI to create question papers at the last minute. Speaking on Tuesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, he made this statement. Nilekani is heading a six-member task force on exam reforms set up by the central government in July.

AI-generated papers to stop leaks

Regarding paper leaks, Nilekani stated that the idea of a predetermined question paper makes it more appealing to leak and sell it. "Why do we need to have something called ‘a question paper’? Because that creates an economic incentive for it to be sold. One way to look at how to solve it is to have a massive bank of questions, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for the day," he said. He added that this model would only be possible if exams are held in computer-based test mode. He did not comment on whether a large question bank could also face the risk of leaks.

Push for computer-based exams

According to Nilekani, the task force is considering using computer-based testing (CBT) for all major exams. "The committee is looking at how to make sure all exams are done on CBT. That requires a network of locations. We have 1,50,000 locations where young candidates can take a test and that needs to be expanded," he said.

He did not explain how this would work in areas with limited internet access and a digital divide between urban and rural students. According to a report in The Hindu, the National Testing Agency is seeking assistance from the All India Council for Technical Education to identify suitable IT infrastructure and government institutions for establishing standard testing centres, while avoiding private centres due to integrity concerns.

Also read: ‘Mahhi Vij ko bhi nikalo’: Bigg Boss 20 viewers demand actress’ eviction after Nakul Dhull-Gullu fight | Video

About the task force

The task force was established on July 26, following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid protests regarding paper leaks. The panel, led by Nilekani, comprises notable figures including former ISRO chief S. Somanath and former IB director Tapan Deka. It has three months to report, having conducted 18 internal meetings and 40 with stakeholders, gathering over 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, and exam bodies like NRA, SSC and RRB.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make India’s playing XI for 4th T20I? Teenager’s Instagram post goes viral
IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make India’s playing XI for 4th T20I?
Pakistan Insulted Again: Why did Air France ban its pilots and cabin crew from operating flights to and from Israel?
Pakistan Insulted Again: Why did Air France ban its pilots and cabin crew
Viral video: Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee ki...', gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh phir se peeke aaya hai'
Manoj Tiwari attacks CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke liye Dhruv Rathee...'
Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, boyfriend Sahil Shukla get death penalty for Saurabh Rajput’s Murder
Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, boyfriend Sahil Shukla get death penalty
AI-generated question papers for NEET? Nandan Nilekani proposes novel idea for stopping paper leak
AI-generated question papers for NEET? Nandan Nilekani's idea
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement