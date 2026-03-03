FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026: Indian Air Force re-opens online applications; Check eligibility criteria, steps to apply, last date to fill form and more

This recruitment is open to unmarried male and female candidates for a four-year term, with the selection test starting September 25 onwards.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

The Indian Air Force has reopened the application window for the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 Examination 2026 under the Agnipath scheme, offering a second chance to candidates who missed the earlier opportunity. The online application portal is live from March 3, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until March 10, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted for the Agniveer Vayu post, and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying for the Agniveer Vayu post. The minimum age requirement is 17.5 years, and the maximum age limit is 22 years. Applicants should ensure they meet the prescribed age limits, and any applicable age relaxation will be as per government rules. Verification of date of birth details before submission is mandatory.

Steps to apply for Agniveer Vayu post

To apply for the Agniveer Vayu post, candidates should follow the given steps:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official Indian Air Force recruitment website and register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 2: After registration, applicants must enter personal, academic, and contact information accurately.

Step 3: Scanned copies of a recent photograph, signature, and supporting documents must be uploaded.

Step 4: Once the application form is complete, candidates must pay the fee using available online payment methods.

Step 5: After payment, applicants should download and save the confirmation page for reference.

What is the selection process?

The selection for Agniveer Vayu includes an online examination, physical fitness test, document verification, and medical examination. The examination pattern and syllabus have been provided on the official website. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates on exam dates, admit cards, and other notifications, as no separate communication will be sent.

Last date to apply 

The online application portal reopened on March 3, 2026, and candidates must complete registration, upload required documents, and pay the examination fee by March 10, 2026. Applicants should ensure they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid any technical issues.

