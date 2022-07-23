Search icon
Agniveer SSR Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date extended to apply for 2800 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Agniveer SSR Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is tomorrow July 24, 2022 at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Indian Navy has extended the last date to apply for the posts of 2800 Agniveer vacancy for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – 01/2022 November 2022. The last date to apply is tomorrow July 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post: Agniveer for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – November 2022 batch.      

No. of Vacancy: 2800 (560 Female)          

Pay Scale: 30000/- (Per Month)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Age Limit: Born between 01 Nov 1999 to 30 April 2005

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, Written Exam, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and fitness in Medical Examinations.

Last date for online application submission: July 24, 2022

Date of written exam: October 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification: davp.nic.in

First-image
