Major change in recruitment process of Agniveer, read details inside

File photo

The Army has made changes to the recruitment process of Agniveers. Candidates who are interested in joining the force will first need to take the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) online at designated centres, which will be followed by physical tests at recruitment rallies and then medical exams prior to selection, according to Indian Express.

The three stages by the Army have been released recently for the recruitment of soldiers to the force.

Previously, for the Agniveers recruitment, the candidates had to go through a physical fitness test first, then their medical exams. The CEE has to be qualified as the final step.

The Indian Army has so far recruited 19,000 candidates for Agniveers. The Air Force and Navy have also recruited candidates. The overall target for this financial year is to recruit 46,000 candidates.

Army officers told The Indian Express that the massive administrative costs and logistical preparations needed to handle the thousands of candidates that attend recruitment rallies have led to changes in the hiring procedure.

“The earlier process led to the screening of a large number of candidates, which stressed administrative resources. A large number of security personnel had to be deployed to tackle law and order situation, and a substantial medical staff had to be committed for the rallies,” an officer said.

The officer also added that the new Agniveers recruitment procedure will lower the rally's expenditures and lessen the logistical and administrative burden.