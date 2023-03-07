Search icon
Agniveer recruitment 2023: Registrations to remain open till March 15, check CEE date

The CEE will be held between April 17 to May 4 and after the screening, the selected candidates will have to turn up for the physical and medical test

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

Registration for the recruitment of Agniveers will remain open till March 15, an official in Maharashtra's Gondia said on Monday.

Gondia collector Chinmay Gotmare addressed a press conference with Colonel R Jagath Narayan, Director of the Army Recruitment Office (Nagpur) and Major Dr Shilpa Kharapkar, District Soldier Welfare Officer and Coordinator Army Recruitment (Nagpur).

Previously, Army aspirants had to appear for a field test and later the written test, but now, they will have to register for the common entrance exam, which will be held online, following which physical and medical tests will be conducted.

"The registration for the recruitment drive will continue till March 15. Aspiring youths can register online on joinindianarmy.nic.in," Colonel Narayan said.

The CEE will be held between April 17 to May 4 and after the screening, the selected candidates will have to turn up for the physical and medical test, he said.

"To avoid touts, and middlemen and to have maximum transparency, the process has been made online. The recruitment rally for the selected candidates would be held in Nagpur in July," Dr Kharapkar said.

The physical and medical tests will be held at 17 centres across Maharashtra and two in Vidarbha i.E. Nagpur and Amravati.

