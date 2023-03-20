Search icon
Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Last date today to register at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details and direct link here

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Earlier, the last date to apply was March 15 which was extended to March 20, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Army to conclude the registration process soon for Agniveer Bharti today, March 20, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website joinindianarmy.gov.in. Agniveer registration started on February 16, 2023. Earlier, the last date to apply was March 15 which was extended to March 20, 2023. 

The Army Agniveer Rally recruitment notification is for Army Regional Offices for Agra, Aizawl, Mizoram, Almora, Amethi, Bareilly, Barrackpore (WB), Berhampore (WB), Cuttack (Odisha), Lansdowne, Lucknow, Meerut, Pithoragarh, Rangapahar: Manipur, Sambalpur (Odisha), Siliguri (for Sikkim State), Siliguri (WB), for North Bengal, Varanasi, RO Kolkata, RO Shillong, Meghalaya, ZRO Pune NA and NA Vet, ZRO Pune Sepoy Pharma, Havildar (Surveyor Automated Cartographer), RO HQ Danapur, Bihar, Coimbatore, Gaya, Guntur, Jorhat, CEE Regn for all districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Narangi, Ranchi, Rangapahar, Nagaland, Secunderabad, Silchar, Visakhapatnam, Shillong, Central Assam, Tiruchirappalli and Chennai.

Army Agniveer Rally Recruitment 2023 Eligibility: 

Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms): Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following grading system of D grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33% and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate.

Agniveer (Tech) (All Arms): 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with min 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: how to apply 

  • Visit the official website -joinindianarmy.gov.in
  • Enter the captcha to proceed 
  • Click on JRO/OR/Agniveer Login
  • Enter the required details for registration
  • Upload documents and pay application fee
  • Cross-check the details and submit
  • Take its printout for future reference
