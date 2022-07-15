Agniveer Navy Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 2800 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

File photo

Indian Navy has started the application process for Agniveer Recruitment 2022 today, July 15, 2022. The application is invited from unmarried male candidates for the posts of 2800 Agniveer vacancy for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – 01/2022 November 2022. The last date to apply is July 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post: Agniveer for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – November 2022 batch.

No. of Vacancy: 2800 (560 Female)

Pay Scale: 30000/- (Per Month)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Age Limit: Born between 01 Nov 1999 to 30 April 2005

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting, Written Exam, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and fitness in Medical Examinations.

Starting date for online application submission: July 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 22, 2022

Date of written exam: October 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Notification: davp.nic.in