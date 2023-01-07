Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023: Check important dates, how to apply, eligibility here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The registration process for Agniveer Recruitment to Indian Air Force will end on November 23, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Agniveer Recruitment 2023 from the official website -- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The registration for Airforce Agniveer began on November 07 and will end on November 23, 2022.
The unmarried male & female Indian Citizens with an upper age limit of 23 years can avail the advantage to apply for Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023.
Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023: Important dates
- Air Force Agniveer Notification 2023-- October 2022
- Air Force Agniveer Registration 2022-- November 7, 2022
- Last Date to Submit Application Form-- November 23, 2022
- Airforce Agniveer Exam Date 2023-- January 18 to 24, 2023
Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in
- On the homepage, click on Indian Air Force Agniveer Application Form for Vayu Intake 1/2023
- Download the application form, take a print out of the form and start filling in the required details in the application form
- Attach the documents required and send it to the address mentioned above.