Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023: Check important dates, how to apply, eligibility here

Agniveer recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

The registration process for Agniveer Recruitment to Indian Air Force will end on November 23, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Agniveer Recruitment 2023 from the official website -- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The registration for Airforce Agniveer began on November 07 and will end on November 23, 2022.

The unmarried male & female Indian Citizens with an upper age limit of 23 years can avail the advantage to apply for Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023.

Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Air Force Agniveer Notification 2023-- October 2022

Air Force Agniveer Registration 2022-- November 7, 2022

Last Date to Submit Application Form-- November 23, 2022

Airforce Agniveer Exam Date 2023-- January 18 to 24, 2023

Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2022: How to apply