Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023: Check important dates, how to apply, eligibility here

Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023 registration process will end on November 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

Agniveer recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

The registration process for Agniveer Recruitment to Indian Air Force will end on November 23, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Agniveer Recruitment 2023 from the official website --  agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The registration for Airforce Agniveer began on November 07 and will end on November 23, 2022.

The unmarried male & female Indian Citizens with an upper age limit of 23 years can avail the advantage to apply for Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023. 

Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2023: Important dates 

  • Air Force Agniveer Notification 2023-- October 2022
  • Air Force Agniveer Registration 2022-- November 7, 2022
  • Last Date to Submit Application Form-- November 23, 2022
  • Airforce Agniveer Exam Date 2023-- January 18 to 24, 2023

Agniveer Airforce Recruitment 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in 
  • On the homepage, click on Indian Air Force Agniveer Application Form for Vayu Intake 1/2023
  • Download the application form, take a print out of the form and start filling in the required details in the application form
  • Attach the documents required and send it to the address mentioned above. 
