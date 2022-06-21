Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy prepones date for Agniveer 2022 recruitment calendar

Agnipath scheme Indian Navy recruitment 2022: The online registrations for Agniveer posts will begin from July 1.

The Indian Navy decided to prepone the date for the Agniveer 2022 recruitment calendar under the newly launched Agnipath scheme on Tuesday. While the recruitment calendar was earlier to be published on June 25, it will now kick off tomorrow, Wednesday (June 22). The change was announced by Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel (COP), Indian Navy. The online registration will begin from July 1.

“Our recruitment calendar was decided for June 25, but it will start tomorrow- June 22. Online registration to start from July 1 onwards,” Vice Admiral Tripathi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Our recruitment calendar was decided for June 25, but it will start tomorrow- June 22. Online registration to start from July 1 onwards: Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel (COP), Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/jmapf6D84V June 21, 2022

Agnipath scheme: ‘No question of rollback, scheme will make India strong,’ says NSA Ajit Doval

Indian Navy Agniveer 2022 recruitment important dates

As per the graphic released, the recruitment calendar was scheduled to be published on June 25, but can now be expected tomorrow.

The online registration will be open for all candidates from July 1, 2022.

Detailed notification will be out on July 9, 2022.

Application window open for Agniveer 2022 batch: July 15-30, 2022

Examination and physical fitness tests: mid-October, 2022

Medical and joining at INS Chilka: Commencing on November 21, 2022

Vice Admiral Tripathi further said that Agniveers will be directly able to get into Merchant Navy after 4 years of training. “As per DG shipping order for Agniveers, after 4 years of training, they can directly get into Merchant Navy,” he was quoted.

Under the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Navy will recruit women sailors for the first time. "We are still formulating the exact number of women sailors to be recruited through the Agnipath scheme," Vice Admiral Tripathi had said in a tri-service press conference at the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

First batch of Agniveers will start their training in November this year.