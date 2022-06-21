Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy prepones date for Agniveer 2022 recruitment calendar

Headlines

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

Odisha train accident: 3 accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

Odisha train accident: 3 accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 directed by Christopher Nolan

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Yashasvi And Rohit Hit Hundreds, India Takes Control Of Day 2

DNA: Protests escalate in France after police shooting of teenager

DNA: Will tribal voters teach a 'lesson' to the Shivraj government?

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

Cyrus Broacha says his Bigg Boss OTT 2 experience was 'really painful': 'It was like a concentration camp where...'

HomeEducation

television

Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy prepones date for Agniveer 2022 recruitment calendar

Agnipath scheme Indian Navy recruitment 2022: The online registrations for Agniveer posts will begin from July 1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Navy decided to prepone the date for the Agniveer 2022 recruitment calendar under the newly launched Agnipath scheme on Tuesday. While the recruitment calendar was earlier to be published on June 25, it will now kick off tomorrow, Wednesday (June 22). The change was announced by Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel (COP), Indian Navy. The online registration will begin from July 1. 

“Our recruitment calendar was decided for June 25, but it will start tomorrow- June 22. Online registration to start from July 1 onwards,” Vice Admiral Tripathi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

 

Agnipath scheme: ‘No question of rollback, scheme will make India strong,’ says NSA Ajit Doval

Indian Navy Agniveer 2022 recruitment important dates

As per the graphic released, the recruitment calendar was scheduled to be published on June 25, but can now be expected tomorrow. 

  • The online registration will be open for all candidates from July 1, 2022. 
  • Detailed notification will be out on July 9, 2022. 
  • Application window open for Agniveer 2022 batch: July 15-30, 2022
  • Examination and physical fitness tests: mid-October, 2022
  • Medical and joining at INS Chilka: Commencing on November 21, 2022

Vice Admiral Tripathi further said that Agniveers will be directly able to get into Merchant Navy after 4 years of training.  “As per  DG shipping order for Agniveers, after 4 years of training, they can directly get into Merchant Navy,” he was quoted.

Under the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Navy will recruit women sailors for the first time.  "We are still formulating the exact number of women sailors to be recruited through the Agnipath scheme," Vice Admiral Tripathi had said in a tri-service press conference at the Ministry of Defence on Sunday. 

First batch of Agniveers will start their training in November this year. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, lord Shiva mantra and more

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

DNA Special: Modi govt’s housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana hit by corruption in Rajasthan?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE