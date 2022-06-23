Agnipath Scheme: Indian army releases notification for Agniveer recruitment at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

File photo

The Indian Army has released a vacancy notification for the Agnipath military recruitment program's recruitment of Agniveers. The application process will begin in July by respective AROs FOR Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10TH pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass As Per The ARO Rally Schedule. Interested candidates can go through the notification on the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Online registration is mandatory to apply for Agnipath military recruitment program's recruitment of Agniveers.

Agniveer recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 17.5 to 21 years. The upper age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 years as a onetime measure for the Recruiting Year 2022-23.

Agniveer recruitment Service:

(i) Service of Agniveers will commence from the date of enrolment.

(ii) Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the IA, different from any other existing ranks.

(iii) Leave, Uniform, Pay & Allowances during the service period of four years will be governed by orders and instructions in respect of such individuals issued by the Government of India (GoI) from time to time.

(iv) Agniveeers will be liable to be assigned any duty in organisational interest, as decided from time to time.

(v) Personnel enrolled through Agniveers Scheme, will be required to undergo periodical medical check-ups and physical/ written/ field tests as governed by orders issued. The performance so demonstrated would be considered for subsequent offer for enrolment in the Regular Cadre.

(vi) Agniveers can be posted to any regiment/unit and can be further transferred in organisational interest

Seva Nidhi Package: On discharge at 4 years, the corpus of Rs 5.02 lakhs will be matched by the GOI, an amount of Rs 10.04 lakhs and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers. In case of Agniveers who are subsequently selected for enrolment in IA as regular cadre, the ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to be paid to them will comprise only their contribution including accrued interest thereon. In the case of Agniveers exiting service before the end of their engagement period on their own request, the individual’s Seva Nidhi package, accumulated as on date, will be paid with the applicable rate of interest. In such cases, no Govt contribution to Seva Nidhi Package will be entitled. The ‘Seva Nidhi’ will be exempt from Income Tax.

Notification: joinindianarmy.nic.in